SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Scattered high clouds will be around this evening and tonight. Overall, quiet weather continues and we’ve got another cold night ahead. Temperatures were a lot nicer today as highs took a run at 40 degrees in the valley. Tonight, temps return to the upper teens and low 20s under a fair sky and with a light breeze.
Thursday will begin dry and mostly sunny with the help of high pressure. However, we are tracking our next storm and clouds will build throughout the day ahead of it. A light southerly breeze will help bring temperatures back into the 40s Thursday afternoon along with increasing clouds.
A Flood Watch begins Thursday night for all of western Mass and most of southern New England. The watch is for 1-3 inches of rain that may lead to river, creek and stream flooding along with urban and poor drainage area flooding.
Rain begins Thursday evening and will become steady and heavy through Friday morning. Wind out of the south-southeast will increase overnight as well and our gustiest winds Friday should occur in the morning with 30-40mph gusts possible. This strong southeast wind will help to bring temperatures up overnight and on Friday, highs soar to near 60 degrees! Only isolated wind damage is looking possible for western Mass with a higher damage risk in southeast Mass.
Rain tapers to showers by Friday afternoon and a few showers remain possible through midday Saturday. A passing cold front will shift wind to the NW Saturday, which will usher in colder air. Expect highs for the day to occur Saturday morning, then temps will fall throughout the day. A few snow showers may occur in the Berkshires with the help of the wind.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday and temps hover close to normal through midweek. A very weak upper level disturbance comes through on Monday and it has the potential of bringing light snow showers or flurries, but accumulations are looking unlikely. Dry weather is looking likely for Christmas Day.
Tonight: A few clouds, cold. Lows: 18-24
Thursday: AM sun, increasing PM clouds. Highs: 43-47
Friday: Rain. Heavy in the morning. Windy. Highs: 53-60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.