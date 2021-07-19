SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought widespread flooding to western Mass over the week. We picked up 3-6" of rain and although wide spread flood watches and warning have expired A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Westfield River affecting areas along the river in Agawam, West Springfield, Westfield, and Springfield until 7:30am. There was also a confirmed EF-0 tornado near Lake Road in Somers, Connecticut with project wind gusts of 80 mph.
The heavy rain has moved out with leftover clouds, fog and spotty showers around this morning. Although we still run the risk of a few spotty showers and a thunderstorm today we are not expected major flooding concerns. We may see some sunshine working in this afternoon with temperatures staying mainly in the 70's. It will be slightly less humid, but still muggy with dew points in the 60's.
Tomorrow will be a brighter, warmer day with highs reaching well into the 80's. A front will approach late in the day with an even thunderstorm however we have a greater chance for storms on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong to severe with more flooding concerns.
By Thursday there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass with more more sunshine. Thursday looks to be the pick of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.