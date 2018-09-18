SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Quiet weather now moving back into western Mass after heavy rains fell this morning and early afternoon. As remnants of Florence and a cold front moved across our area, most ended up with 2-4 inches of rain that fell from early this morning to early this afternoon. All Flash Flood Warnings and Watches have ended for our area now that the heavy rain is done.
Skies become partly to mostly cloudy this evening and patchy fog is possible overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with a light northeasterly breeze.
Wednesday will begin a bit cloudy with fog and low clouds around on a northeast breeze. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most of that will stay closer to the coast. We continue to dry out and should get more sunshine by the afternoon. High temps only get into the lower and middle 70s and dew points remain comfortable. Cool and comfy for Wednesday night with lows slipping into the upper 40s!
Thursday looks like a dry, pleasant day for us with some high clouds increasing in the evening as a warm front approaches from the west. A few showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning as this front comes through, then we turn breezy and more humid ahead of a cold front Friday afternoon. Only a few showers and a thunderstorm are looking possible Friday evening as the cold front comes into our area. Clouds and showers decrease Saturday morning and a shot of fall-like air settles in for the weekend.
Temperatures hover near and below normal this weekend, just in time to kick off the fall season. Our weather is looking mainly dry with some sunshine Saturday and a cool northwest breeze. In the upper levels, we are in between strong to low pressure to our north and high pressure to our south. This will keep a westerly flow around, sending us shower chances every few days. Seasonable temperatures look to continue into next week
.
- Tonight: Patchy clouds and fog. Lows: 58-62
- Tomorrow: Sun & clouds, less humid. Highs: 68-73
- Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs: 63-68
