SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Light snow and flurries will come to an end this afternoon as a weak upper-level disturbance pushes east.
We may even see some breaks of sun later on. Highs will top out in the middle 30s today. We are only expecting coatings in the valley that will melt away. A coating-2" possible in the hill towns .
As we head into Christmas Eve skies will become partly cloudy, nothing that Santa and his reindeer can't handle. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20's.
Those hoping for a white Christmas…any accumulating snow will struggle to last until Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30s.
Dry and chilly but seasonable conditions will stick around through Thursday under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temps will be in the 30's by day and teens at night.
Out next storm will arrive Thursday night. However, as this storm pushes east the cold air will once again will retreat into Canada so we are expecting a mainly rain storm. The precipitation may start as a mix Thursday night but then change to rain Friday morning. Temperatures will come up into the 40's and even lower 50's on Friday. We turn cooler and drier for the weekend.
