SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flurries and snow showers will linger into the afternoon with no additional accumulation in the lower valley but up to an inch or two is still possible across Franklin County and Berkshires. Snow will end by mid to late afternoon with some peaks of sun possible by sunset. It will remain cold with highs near 30.
Most spots in the lower valley picked up 3-4" of snow with 1-2" across Franklin and Northern Berkshire Counties.
Palmer 4", Chester 4", Springfield 3", Westfield 3", Ludlow 3", Hampden 3", Northampton 3", Deerfield 2", Greenfield 1", Colrain 1"
It will be cold and dry behind our mini-storm with clearing skies and falling temperatures tonight. Readings will dip into the single digits and teens by morning. Tomorrow will be bright but brisk and cold with highs near 30.
Our next storm will move into southern New England late Wednesday into Thursday morning. With cold air in place over New England, our precipitation type will begin as snow Wednesday evening. We will likely see a change to a wintry mix then end very early Thursday morning. This system looks progressive so we are expecting to see quick improvement on Thursday with some after sunshine and even mild temperatures. Readings may be up near 50 during the afternoon. Friday is looking dry and seasonable with temperatures back into the 40's.
