SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may be waking up to a fresh dusting of snow this morning. Flurries and light snow showers moved through overnight as an area of low pressure brushed by. We may see an additional leftover flurry this morning then clouds will decrease giving way to some breaks of sunshine. With the cloud cover it's not as cold this morning with temps near 20.
This afternoon will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. It will be a bit blustery with temperatures near 30.
Temperatures will tumble tonight as skies clear thanks to high pressure. With a healthy snowpack and light to calm wind, lows should fall into the single digits above and below 0. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and colder with high temperatures in the mid 20's.
This weekend we are tracking a coastal low which, similar to last Sunday, looks to be more of a glancing blow than anything significant. Clouds will be around Saturday, thickening up as the day goes on. Snow showers or light snow arrives Saturday night and continues through Sunday morning. Most of western Mass look to get around 1-3 inches with this system, which may cause some slick roads, but that’s about it. Impact will be rather low, especially with the time of the snow.
As this coastal low moves away and high pressure builds back in, we turn blustery Sunday night and Monday while staying cold. Our next storm system to watch looks to affect the area on Tuesday, but there continues to be not much else to say about it at this point, since it's 5 days out and long range models have been fairly unreliable lately. It’s looking like snow may change to rain or a wintry mix, but there’s potential for some plowable snow before the changeover.
