SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies become cloudy tonight as a storm system passes across the mid-Atlantic. A few flurries or some light snow may creep in south of the Mass Pike overnight, possibly bringing a dusting or coating of snow.
Any light precip from the overnight will be gone by sunrise. Skies begin mostly cloudy, but we will see more breaks of sun by the afternoon. After morning temperatures in the mid to upper teens, we return to near 30 degrees in the afternoon with a light northerly breeze.
Temperatures take more of a tumble Thursday night as skies clear thanks to high pressure. With a healthy snowpack and light to calm wind, lows should fall into the single digits above and below 0. We will end the week with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps with highs sinking back to the mid 20s.
This weekend we are tracking a coastal low which, similar to last Sunday, looks to be more of a glancing blow than anything significant. Clouds will be around Saturday, thickening up as the day goes on. Snow showers or light snow arrives Saturday night and continues through Sunday morning. Most of western Mass look to get around 1-3 inches with this system, which may cause some slick roads, but that’s about it.
As this coastal low moves away and high pressure builds back in, we turn blustery Sunday night and Monday while staying cold. Our next storm system to watch looks to affect the area on Tuesday, but there’s not much else to say about it at this point. It’s looking like snow may change to rain or a wintry mix, but there’s potential for some plowable snow before the changeover.
