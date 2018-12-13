SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak disturbance will continue moving through western Mass. scattered snow showers. It's cold today too with highs near 30. Snow accumulations will be minor but we could see some coatings across the valley and the hills may see up to an inch in a few spots. Most roadways will be fine but watch out for a few slippery spots here and there.
We may see skies clear a bit tonight into tomorrow morning, so it will be another cold start with lows near 20. Clouds build again tomorrow afternoon ahead of low pressure moving through the Southeast. It will stay dry tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 40. So it will be a bit milder.
Showers or a period of rain are on the way for Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain is looking light for us and only a few tenths of an inch are expected-especially south of the Mass Pike. In fact, we will likely dry out in the afternoon with temperatures nearing 50!
Our forecast remains uncertain for Sunday and Monday as low pressure moves off the coast and passes to our southeast. Some models are hinting at some moisture working in Sunday afternoon and night through Monday morning as rain or snow with some minor accumulations, and others are showing a miss. We will narrow down our chances over the next few days. We turn, windy and cold as this system pushes away late Monday and Tuesday.
- This Afternoon: Cloudy with flurries and light snow showers. Highs: 28-33
- Tonight: Partial clearing. Lows: 16-22
- Friday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs: 37-43
