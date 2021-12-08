SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some flakes will be in the air today as a weak Clipper system moves through and a coastal storm pass out-to-sea. We are not expecting much, but there could be a minor accumulation especially this evening.
Scattered flurries and light snow showers will be around off and on throughout today. Overall, this is a minor event with some travel impacts in the hill towns during the day and some slick roads after sunset in the valley. Snow accumulations will range from a coating to 1 inch for most of us with up to 2" in the hills.
Light snow and snow showers end this evening with partial clearing overnight. High pressure builds back in for tomorrow, giving us a dry, chilly and somewhat blustery day with highs in the 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.
A warm front may bring an early morning snow shower Friday, but the rest of the day will be dry with lots of clouds. temperatures will creep into the lower 40s in the afternoon, but readings sore on Saturday as southwesterly flow strengthens ahead of a cold front. Highs may hit near 60 late in the day with a gusty breeze. The day will feature off and on showers, but the day does not look like a washout.
Another strong cold front will bring a few downpours and a rumble of thunder Saturday night along with some stronger wind gusts. We dry out quickly late Saturday night, with temperatures falling into the 30's. Sunday looks mostly sunny, blustery and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40's.
The start of next week looks nice with mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 40's to near 50!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.