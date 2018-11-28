SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly this afternoon with a few flurries and sprinkles. Snow showers will continue across the hilltowns and Berkshire County. An upper level low will continue to strengthen as it slow pushes away. This will keep it blustery with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7 pm where 2-4" of snow is likely. The hilltowns of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County may see a coating to 2" as well.
Low pressure will continue to push away tonight, bringing an end to Berkshire snow later this evening. Some sunshine takes over tomorrow and Friday with temps hovering in the low to mid 40's as high pressure builds in. Overnight temps will get colder with less clouds in place and lows return to the 20s by Friday morning.
A warm front will push our way with a touch of light snow Friday night but it doesn’t look like much. There may be just some scattered coatings here and there. The front will bring in a milder air mass for the weekend, so when our next storm arrives Saturday night into Sunday it will be mainly rain. With the storm tracking to our west this help kick up a southerly flow along with the rain on Sunday. This will help boost temperatures into the low to mid 50's.
At the onset of precipitation, mostly likely late Saturday evening there may be a brief icy mix in the hills before it changes to rain. It looks as though even central and northern New England will see mainly rain with this storm.
- This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers, breezy. Berkshire snow. Highs: 34-40
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, dry. Lows: 26-30
- Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 35-42
