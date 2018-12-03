SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be quite nice for for December with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's! We haven't reached 50+ since November 8th. The normal high for today is 42 degrees.
A cold front will move through this afternoon with a sprinkle or spot showers. It will be come breezy as the wind shifts into the northwest. This will drain colder air into western Mass and the northeast for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30's but temperatures will not come up much tomorrow.
Temperatures will not come up much tomorrow with highs reaching into the mid to upper 30's. The wind will make it feel like it's in the 20's though. At least we should see a fair amount of sunshine in the valley. There may be a few hill town flurries around.
Temperatures fall back below normal for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30's with overnight lows in the teens and even some single digits. The week is looking dry and cold. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Thursday night with a few flurries and snow showers. It could drop a few coatings for Friday morning's commute.
The weekend is looking dry and cold as well. Moisture will be coming out of the south late in the weekend. This moisture will need to watched closely, especially with plenty of cold air in place. This will be our next chance for stormy weather and with cold air in place it would definitely mean a snow threat. However, this is not until Sunday night or Monday/Monday night and this storm could easily pass out to sea as well, especially if we stay in a cold, dry flow from Canada. Stay tuned!
- Today: Clouds and sun, breezy and mild. Highs: 49-54
- Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy and chilly. Lows: 25-30
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs: 32-36
