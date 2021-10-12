SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cool start to the day with overnight lows staying in the upper 40s. Heavy, dense fog has settled in and continues to disrupt the morning. It won't be until mid to late morning until the fog burns off.
Clouds should be breaking apart, giving way to partly cloudy skies which will allow additional surface heating, resulting in temperatures breaking the 70 degree mark this afternoon while winds remain calm
A ridge of high pressure lingers over the East this week, allowing for daily high temperatures to end up around 10-15 degrees above normal through Friday! Weather-wise we won’t see much other than morning clouds and fog, then some afternoon sunshine. Breezes remain light as well with some increase in a southerly breeze late in the week. A weak upper level disturbance may bring a shower or two Wednesday evening and night, but we wouldn’t see much.
A powerful storm system is bringing snow to the West early this week and severe weather to the southern Plains. The low with this system will move northeast into central Canada by Thursday, then over Hudson Bay by Saturday, swinging a cold front through New England. That will be the next chance for precipitation as we may see showers and a few rumbles of thunder Saturday afternoon. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back down to seasonably cool temperatures, with Sunday staying in the mid 60s.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
