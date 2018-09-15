We are waking up to areas of fog out there this morning but it will not last. In fact, a mainly dry weekend is coming our way with seasonable to slightly above normal temperatures.
Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry today along with some sunshine and scattered, fair-weather clouds. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a light and variable breeze and dew points remain in the lower to middle 60s-so we will keep a humid feel.
Meanwhile in the South, Florence continues to bring non-stop tropical rains to the Carolinas, prompting several flash flood warnings and emergencies. This trend will be ongoing through the weekend as Florence continues to slowly drift inland. Even with wind diminishing as the storm weakens, the rain will not ease and another foot or more of rain is likely for areas that have already seen as much.
We will continue to keep an eye on Florence, since that rain will eventually make it to the Northeast next week. In the meantime, the weekend weather will stay dry and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s again Sunday. We stay a bit muggy through Monday and high clouds will increase throughout the day as Florence moves northward as a remnant low.
Tuesday looks to be our ‘soaker’ day with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Our weather should turn very humid and breezy as the remnants of Florence move through. Still a bit early to say how much rain western Mass will see, but a few inches are possible-which could lead to flooding concerns. Behind this system, we dry out and cool down for Thursday. A quick-moving front will bring humid weather Friday along with spotty showers and storms, followed by another nice shot of fall air-just in time for the official start.
Today: Sun & clouds, a bit humid. Highs: 78-82
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows: 54-58
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. Highs: 77-84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.