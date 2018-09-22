SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a muggy overnight drier air is working into the region for the weekend. That drier air will be accompanied by cooler temperatures that will linger into early next week.
We are drying out quickly this morning. Sunshine will mix with scattered high clouds throughout the day and winds will gradually become lighter. High pressure building in will keep a fall air mass in place through the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 60s today and lows dropping well into the 40s by Sunday morning!
Mostly clear skies, light wind and dry air will allow for some of the coldest nights of the season so far. Temps dip into the 40s both Sunday and Monday morning-sweatshirt weather! High temps will also be mild, reaching upper 60s Sunday and mid-60s Monday under a northeasterly breeze.
Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of our next weather system. An approaching warm front will bring showers by Tuesday afternoon and evening. The day will be mainly cool and cloudy, but will turn muggier Tuesday night as a southerly wind increases. Dew points look to rise to near 70 on Wednesday, giving us a humid day! Temps should hit middle to upper 70s with clouds and sunshine ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by drier, cooler air for Thursday.
Today: Sun & clouds, drier, turning less breezy. Highs: 64-68
Tonight: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Lows: 41-45
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs: 66-70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.