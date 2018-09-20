SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather remains cool and comfortable this evening with temperatures falling back through the 60s. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy and some fog is possible overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s and reach the dew point.
On Friday morning, a warm front will pass by with little fanfare. Behind the front, we turn warmer and a bit more humid as winds out of the south pick up. Some gusts could get to 30mph Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front nears from the west. Friday is looking like a dry day with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front comes into western Mass sometime after midnight with showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty wind should accompany these showers as well and a few 30-40mph gusts can’t be ruled out. Our severe threat has been lowered since yesterday, but there is still a low risk for an isolated severe storm.
Cool, Canadian high pressure will build in Saturday to Monday-bringing very fall-like air to kick off the season. Daytime highs should get into the low 70s Saturday, then only 60s Sunday and Monday. We will see some decent sunshine over this stretch too, but high clouds will be around as well. Expect light breezes by Saturday afternoon and very dry air with dew points falling into the 40s. A solid chill will be felt at night as some clearing skies allow temps to dip into the middle and upper 40s Sunday morning and even a few spotty upper 30s in northern Mass by Monday morning!
Next week begins dry and cool for Monday with increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. This front will bring in more clouds Tuesday and a threat for showers later in the day. Dew points climb quickly Tuesday night and Wednesday is looking muggy and warmer ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by another shot of dry, cool air to end the week.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 52-57
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, more humid. Highs: 68-76
Saturday: Decreasing clouds, dry and mild. Highs: 65-70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.