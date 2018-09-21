SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our final day of summer has been a mild one with cloudy skies and a healthy breeze.
A cold front will bring a line of broken showers and a few imbedded thunderstorms after midnight and before 4am. Gust wind should accompany this front as well and some 30-40mph gusts are possible just before the front passes through. Rain should be brief, but could be heavy. Our severe weather threat is looking lower and lower with most of us seeing some gusty showers. The main severe risk is western NY and the Great Lakes this evening.
By Saturday morning, we will be cooling and drying out quickly. A gusty northwest breeze early should bring temps and dew points back to the upper 50s by sunrise. We will see good sunshine with scattered high clouds throughout the day and winds will gradually become lighter. High pressure building in will keep a fall air mass in place through the weekend with highs near 70 Saturday and lows dropping well into the 40s by Sunday morning!
Mostly clear skies, light wind and dry air will allow for some of the coldest nights of the season so far. Temps dip into the 40s both Sunday and Monday morning-sweatshirt weather! High temps will also be mild, reaching upper 60s Sunday and mid-60s Monday under a northeasterly breeze.
Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of our next weather system. An approaching warm front will bring showers by Tuesday afternoon and evening. The day will be mainly cool and cloudy, but will turn muggier Tuesday night as a southerly wind increases. Dew points look to rise to near 70 on Wednesday, giving us a humid day! Temps should hit middle to upper 70s with clouds and sunshine ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by drier, cooler air for Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, late showers/t-storm. Lows: 55-62
Saturday: Sun & clouds, drier, turning less breezy. Highs: 63-70
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs: 62-68
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.