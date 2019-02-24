SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Areas of freezing rain will gradually transition over to rain throughout western Mass as the morning goes on. Once the rain comes to an end this evening the concern then switches to the potential for damaging wind gusts overnight tonight into Monday evening.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect this morning. For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire county the advisory is in effect until 7 am. For western Hampden, western Hampshire, northern Berkshire and all of Franklin counties the advisory is in effect until 10 am.
Freezing rain will transition to rain through this morning. Ice will linger longer in the Berkshires & hills and could accumulate to 1-2 tenths of an inch. By late this morning, everyone will change to rain with only lingering pockets of freezing rain in the highest elevations. A half inch to 0.75” of rain is expected with temperatures reaching lower to middle 40s for many.
Behind this storm system, wind will increase tonight. Strong to damaging wind gusts are possible Monday across New England with some gusts topping 50 mph though some locations in the higher elevations could see wind gusts topping 65 mph. There is a High Wind Warning for all of western Mass. For Berkshire county the warning goes into effect at 7 pm this evening through 7 pm Monday evening. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties the warning is in effect from 10 pm this evening until 7 pm Monday evening.
Colder air will also be diving in Monday and Tuesday, so wind chills will likely approach 0 by Monday night through Tuesday morning. We stay breezy Tuesday, but wind gradually gets lighter as surface high pressure moves in.
Another shot of cold, Arctic air moves in midweek with highs on Wednesday in the teens and 20s-well below normal for the end of February. There have been hints of minor snow midweek, but the forecast is now looking mainly dry-for nearly the entire week. It will be a quiet, but cold start to March.
