SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dreary start to Thursday with rain and wet snow, western Mass will be mainly dry this evening. Parts of Franklin County picked up a coating to about 2" of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces.
A warm front will push through late tonight into tomorrow. After a few waves of morning showers and sprinkles, there will be partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. With a stiff southwest wind 25-35 mph, temperatures will climb into the low 70s with dewpoints in the 60s. It will actually feeling fairly muggy outside!
There is a definite risk for strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. In fact, there is enough 'shear' in the in the lower levels of the atmosphere (a measure of the direction of winds vs height of the atmosphere) that there is even a non-zero tornado threat for portions of southern New England. This bears watching very closely.
It will be much colder and brighter for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Saturday remains breezy with northwest gusts to 30mph. Sunday will be chilly, however the wind will be lighter.
Clouds increase Monday afternoon. A coastal system is possible Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a significant snow risk to the area!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
