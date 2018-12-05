SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a frigid start with temperatures in the teens across western Mass. So you'll need the winter jacket, and scraper. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning too so you may need the sunglasses as well. Clouds will increasing this afternoon as a weak system slides south of western Mass. We will be staying dry.. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30's with not too much wind.
A cold, dry weather pattern has set up across the northeast and will remain in control for the next several days, still looking to last through the weekend.
Afternoon highs will be in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens for several days to come. A system will push through Thursday night into Friday with a few flurries, but there will be no accumulation. Behind the front, cold air is reinforced for Friday and into the weekend. There may be a few more flurries Saturday night as a system slides across northern New England.
After a dry weekend, we will be watching storminess as storm moves across the southern part of the country. It sill appears this system will stay far enough off-shore that western Mass will only see some cloudiness from it. This system is still several days away from reaching the east coast so it definitely needs to be watched. Until at least them we are looking at quiet times.
