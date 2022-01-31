Frigid morning, but moderating trend on the way

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start this morning with temperatures below zero in most spots. (-9 at Westover) Be careful of snow covered roads and walkways as well. We got very little melting yesterday with cold, breezy conditions behind our powerful Nor'easter.
We'll see plenty of sunshine with less wind and slightly milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 20's. Still below normal, but more comfortable than the last couple of days.
Tonight will be clear and frigid again with temperatures dipping into the single digits, but with the arrival of February comes a moderating as high pressure moves offshore and the flow eventually turns in from the southwest. Tomorrow features more clouds, but milder afternoon temperatures with highs reaching into the low to middle 30's.
A warm front will approach Wednesday, which will bring temps into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There may be a shower or two, but the bulk of the day will remain dry. A cold front will slow approach on Thursday with shower chances increasing through the day. It will remain mild with temps in the 40's. Showers will blossom into a period of rain as low pressure forms along the front. Colder air will drain into the system late Thursday into Friday and rain may end as a period of snow Friday before we turn much colder late Friday into the weekend.
