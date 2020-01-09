SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and wind chills near zero! The breeze will gradually get lighter as we head into the afternoon as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 20's. We'll see plenty of sunshine today as well so it wont feel to bad by this afternoon. A fairly typical January afternoon.
Temps will fall off this evening but clouds will build in as a southerly flow takes over, allowing temperatures to inch up later tonight. Temps by morning will be near 30. Readings bounce back into the middle and upper 40s tomorrow with a partly sunny sky and a southerly breeze. A few spotty showers are possible by the evening, but most of the day looks dry.
We have a spring-like weekend on the way, believe it or now. We will challenge record high and record high-low temperatures. On Saturday, skies remain mostly cloudy with a gusty southwest breeze. Temperatures soar to around 60 as strong low pressure passes to our west (which should break a record). Record warmth continues Saturday night and Sunday with temps possibly getting into the lower and middle 60s so more record for Sunday too. Showers become likely Saturday night into midday Sunday and a rumble of thunder is possible as well. Sunday afternoon is looking dry and still mild!
Temperatures next week look to stay above normal with highs in the 40's. There is no Arctic cold or snowstorms indicated through next week!
