SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold, dry start this morning with temperatures in the single digits. Today will average about 5 degrees colder than yesterday with sunshine giving way to some cloudiness this afternoon. Highs will reach into the low to middle 20's.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cold, but we start dry. We are tracking a weak system that will move through tomorrow night into Sunday, but we are not expecting much snow from it.
Flurries and a few snow showers will move in tomorrow night and continue off and on into Sunday morning. Most of western Mass look now to only pick up a coating to 1" which may cause a few slippery spots here and there but that’s about it. Impact will be very low, especially with the timing of the snow. Just a little "mood" snow for Valentine's Day.
As this low moves away it will quickly be replaced by another weak area of low pressure that may bring us snow showers or a period of light snow on Monday with perhaps an 1" of accumulation here and there.
Our next storm system is right behind the Monday but this one looks to have more potential as it moves out of the Gulf and into the Northeast. At this point it will likely bring us a period of snow during the day on Tuesday with moderate amounts. It may end as a mix as milder air tries to work in aloft Tuesday night.
Our busy weather pattern continues with signals of another storm late in the week that could also bring a wintry mix to the area as well. Keep your score card ready, you'll need it this week!
