SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a frigid start this morning with temperatures in the teens and lower 20's. We got down to 16 degrees, making it the coldest temperature of the season so far, (17 on October, 31st) but we missed the record low by 2 degrees. Either way, make sure you dressed warm as you head out the door.
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds today and the breeze will pick back up, shifting out of the south-southwest as high pressure moves offshore. Temperatures will come up into the 40s, but with a gusty breeze it will feel a bit cooler.
The cold air will continue to retreat as the through lifts out and high pressure builds off shore. This will allow temperatures moderate significantly tomorrow with highs in the 50's to near 60. It will still be rather breeze as we will be in-between high pressure and low pressure to our north.
Wind relaxes this weekend and temperatures hover closer to normal with highs in the 50s Saturday. By Sunday, high pressure builds to our northeast, which will keep temps cooler and we may see a spot shower along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the 40's for highs. Our next cold front and low pressure will move in for Monday likely bringing us rain and some wind. As we head towards Thanksgiving temperatures are looking seasonable, but we'll like see another round of rain late Wednesday into Thursday, Thanksgiving morning.
