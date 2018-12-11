It's another cold and frosty start out there this morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens. However like yesterday we'll see tons of sunshine with not much wind. Temperatures will reach into the middle 30's.
Another shot of cold air arrives tomorrow, churning up a breeze while reestablishing the cold temps. Readings will stay in the 30's but wind chills will be in the teens and 20's.
A warm front will lift through on Thursday with some cloudiness and maybe a flurry but it will still be cold with temperatures in the 30's.
We will feel the milder air by Friday afternoon as the cold air retreats to the north. Temperatures will reach into the lower 40's along with some increasing clouds.
An area of low pressure will move our way bringing moisture into the area late Friday night and for the weekend. However, with a moderating atmosphere we are expecting rain and not snow and ice. In fact, it’ll be our first chance for meaningful precipitation in about 10 days. Rain totals may come up around 1". Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 40's. Whether or now we dry out for the second half of the weekend is still up in the air. Either way behind this storm it will stay seasonably mild next week with temperatures generally in the 40's.
Today: Sunny and cold. Highs: 32-38
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows: 16-22
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs: 30-36.
