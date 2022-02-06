SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure has built up overhead and allowed clear skies overnight to help push temperatures down to 0-5 degrees before Sunday's sunrise.
Sunday remains cold and very sunny but the good news is that yesterday's persistent winds have relaxed and will help temperatures moderate a bit this afternoon to the mid and upper 20s. Clouds will begin to sneak in late afternoon, mostly after sunset.
Monday will be mostly cloudy as we are monitoring a coastal low pressure that will graze southern New England Monday into Tuesday. This system does not have munch punch to it, and may bring some scattered snow and rain showers into western Mass. Snow accumulations may range from a coating to about and inch or two in higher elevations. Precipitation may switch to mostly rain showers later Monday as well, as temps may lean on the warmer side.
The rest of the week embarks on a dry spell as temperatures warm to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.