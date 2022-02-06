Frigid start to Sunday with lots of sunshine; clouds develop late with scattered snow & rain showers Monday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure has built up overhead and allowed clear skies overnight to help push temperatures down to 0-5 degrees before Sunday's sunrise. 

Sunday remains cold and very sunny but the good news is that yesterday's persistent winds have relaxed and will help temperatures moderate a bit this afternoon to the mid and upper 20s. Clouds will begin to sneak in late afternoon, mostly after sunset.

Monday will be mostly cloudy as we are monitoring a coastal low pressure that will graze southern New England Monday into Tuesday. This system does not have munch punch to it, and may bring some scattered snow and rain showers into western Mass. Snow accumulations may range from a coating to about and inch or two in higher elevations. Precipitation may switch to mostly rain showers later Monday as well, as temps may lean on the warmer side. 

The rest of the week embarks on a dry spell as temperatures warm to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.

