SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Arctic air continues to settle in as low pressure pushes away from New England. It will remain mostly sunny and frigid with highs in the teens and lower 20's this afternoon. A gusty Northwesterly breeze will make if feel like it's in the single digits in the valley and below zero in the hills.
Tonight will be clear and frigid with lows in the single digits to near zero by morning as the wind decreases.
After a frigid start tomorrow morning a moderating trend will commence tomorrow afternoon with highs near freezing. It will still be breezy and cold, but not as harsh. Lots of February sunshine will help.
The warm up continues on Wednesday with highs into the 40's as high pressure slips off shore and a ridge builds into the Northeast. A few clouds will stream in, but some sunshine will make for a nice day.
Thursday will be the warmest! A southerly flow will increase ahead of a cold front that will bring out next chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs may reach 60 late Thursday ahead of the front. Rain will be heavy at times Thursday night with gusty winds and even some thunder.
Colder more seasonable air moves in for Friday and into the weekend with a return to dry conditions.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.