SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
**A Wind Advisory is in Effect for Hamdpen, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 2PM to 9PM** (Wind Gusts to 50 mph)
**A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the valley from 11PM to 9AM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 25)
**A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the hills and Berkshire County from 11PM to 9AM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 35)
Temperatures continue to drop behind an Arctic cold front that brought snow squalls to western Mass this afternoon. Skies clearing quickly behind the front and will stay mostly clear overnight. Wind does diminish some tonight as well, but we remain breezy through dawn. With temperatures falling into the single digits below 0, any breeze makes a difference! Westerly breezes of 10-20mph will bring wind chills to as low as -25 in the valley and to -35 at times in the Berkshires.
Thursday will be a brisk, cold day with abundant sunshine. Temps get back into the teens in the afternoon with wind chills hovering close to and below 0 much of the day. Breezes relax a bit more Thursday night as high pressure builds in, allowing temps to return to the single digits below 0.
In typical New England fashion, we’ve got some big changes headed our way…
The Arctic chill stays in place through early Friday, then temperatures will continue to moderate heading into the weekend. Daytime highs should get to near 20 Friday, near 30 Saturday and back to near 40 by Sunday! Nighttime temps stay cold a bit longer with Saturday morning lows near 0 and teens for Sunday morning. A weak, mainly dry front will bring in more clouds for the weekend, but we look mainly dry.
The Polar Vortex we are talking so much about now, will strengthen again next week, allowing the extreme cold to retreat to the Arctic. Temperatures will moderate across much of the lower 48 and in the East, a ridge develops and allows for a “warmer” trend. We also turn more unsettled with the warmer temps and rain shower chances will be around early to mid-next week as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.