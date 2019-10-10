SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We'll continue to deal with an ocean storm sitting well off shore. We will only see minor effects from this storm but it will keep things, gray and damp today with winds increasing out of the Northeast. The Cape and Islands will see the biggest impacts from this storm.
Clouds and showers will stick around today and tomorrow but it will not be raining all day and rain totals will likely be light. It will stay cool and become breezy later today and into tonight with highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain today will be around midday into the afternoon.
Rain totals here in Western Mass over the next two of days will be less than >1" The wind will gust up to 35 mph later today into tomorrow morning. These are more 'inconvenience" showers and wind gusts compared to areas out east.
The Cape, Islands, and southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain. Winds here could gust up to 55 mph with rain totals between 3-6"". A Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for southeastern Massachusetts, along with a High Wind Warning for the Cape & Islands. A Wind Advisory for parts of Southeastern New England.
Conditions will slowly improve as we head into the weekend as the nor'easter drifts east and weakens. Saturday is looking mainly dry with some sun developing. It will still be a bit breezy and cool with highs in the low 60s.
A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night but it looks to move through, helping to kick the storm out to sea. Sunday is looking nice with more sunshine and milder temperatures. The nice weather will likely stick around for Columbus Day as well with temps into the upper 60s. (We will be watching an area of moisture to our south late Sunday into Columbus Day - It looks to stay away as of now)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.