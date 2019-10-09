SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A moderate-sized coastal storm is set to bring rain and wind to the area over the next few days. The storm will slam on its brakes and meander south of New England. The Cape and Islands will see the biggest impacts from the storm, while western Mass will only see some slight fringe effects through Friday.
It's been a cloudy and cool afternoon with showers off-and-on. They haven't been too heavy, and should be light heading into the overnight. Today's rain should only total about .25"- .50", but that's far from the end of the story.
Clouds and periods of rain will stick around Thursday and through most of Friday as well. It will stay chilly and breezy with highs in the low 50s. The wettest day looks to be Thursday, especially during the midday.
Rain totals here in Western Mass over the next couple of days will range between .5" to 2". The wind will gust up to 35 mph tomorrow into early Friday. These are more 'inconvenience" showers and wind gusts compared to areas out east.
The Cape, Islands, and southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain. Winds here could gust over 60 mph with rain totals between 3-6"". A Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for southeastern Massachusetts, along with a High Wind Warning for the Cape & Islands. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the South Shore of Boston to the Cape.
Conditions will slowly improve as we head into the weekend as the nor'easter drifts east and weakens. Saturday is looking mainly dry with some sun developing. It will still be a bit breezy and cool with highs in the low 60s.
A weak cold front will move through late Saturday night with a shower or two, helping to kick the storm out to sea. Sunday is looking nice with more sunshine and milder temperatures. The nice weather will likely stick around for Columbus Day as well with temps into the upper 60s.
