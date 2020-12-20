SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a few hours of steady light snow eelier this evening which left between a half inch and one inch of snow, slippery travel is expected especially on those secondary roads this evening. Watch out for refreezing in the overnight. There still could be some slick spots to start the holiday week and the 1st official day of Winter.
The official start of winter is tomorrow December 21st at 5:02 AM, with the Winter Solstice bringing us our shortest days if the year here in the northern Hemisphere. A rare but cool spectacle known as "The Great Conjunction" or "The Christmas Star" will peak on Monday as well, with Saturn and Jupiter so close to each other they will appear as one big bright star. Hopefully we get enough clearing to enjoy it, right now Monday night is looking like it will be mostly cloudy here in Western Mass. But, keep your eyes to the southwest if there's overnight clearing.
Right now, it appears that we miss out on a storm opportunity here in New England on Tuesday as the storm passes to the southeast, out-to-sea. If this holds then we will dry out and stay seasonable for the start of next week. That said, a few scattered rain or snow showers are possible with warmer temps on Tuesday. As this system departs, southerly flow will take over with a ridge building in the East. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will move into Canada, and out ahead of it's attached cold front temperatures will climb in time for Christmas Eve.
The 2020 Christmas Eve/Day forecast is about 2020 as it gets... Expect wins to increase through the day with highs in the 50s on Christmas Eve. Very heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and even some thunder likely overnight into the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Although 50s will be greeting us on this Christmas morning, by the afternoon, temps will rapidly fall into the 30s with an outside chance at a passing snow shower and gusty winds.
Also, there's a chance that almost all of the current snowpack (besides the massive snow piles) will be completely gone due to the mild temps, heavy rain, and high dew points. Not what you like to hear if you wanted a white Christmas. It turns cold and dry for the following weekend.
