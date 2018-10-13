SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After our chilly, damp start, conditions improved for the afternoon but temperatures only topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Skies will clear out tonight and with high pressure in control, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s for most. Some patchy frost is expected and a Frost Advisory is in effect for all of western Mass until 9 am Sunday morning. Make sure to bring in or cover up any tender plants.
Our weekend will end with beautiful weather as sunshine takes over Sunday and temperatures get back to near 60. Temps will drop fast Sunday night and we should see more 30s across the valley, but clouds will be increasing overnight, so we shouldn’t get quite as cool as Saturday night.
Our next round of showers is on the way for Monday, but the day looks to begin dry. Temperatures get back into the 60s ahead of a cold front and showers become more likely by the later afternoon and evening. Showers move out overnight and Tuesday will be dry and a bit cooler with highs back to the middle 50s along with some good sunshine. Another front will come through Wednesday with little to no wet weather, but a more potent dip in the jet stream will bring in the chilliest air of the season for Thursday!
Tonight: Clear and chilly! Patchy frost. Lows: 31-35
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonably cool. Highs: 53-58
Monday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs: 58-62
