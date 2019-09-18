SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been a cooler-than average day with highs only topping out in the upper 60s. A few clouds early dissipated into the afternoon, allowing a ton of sunshine to be around.
With a clear sky and a cool air mass in place, temperatures will fall fast. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season. Temperatures will fall into the 30s in many locations. There could be some scattered frost, so be sure to protect the sensitive plants. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin counties and all of Berkshire County from 3am to 8am tomorrow morning.
Our dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend. The Fall feel returns Friday morning. Summer is set to make a come back into the weekend. A warm up will commence on Friday as an upper level ridge builds into the East.
A southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80s for the final weekend of summer! Sunday and Monday will be warm to downright hot with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday will be down into the 50s cooling off nicely at night.
For the first day of Fall on Monday, temperatures will feel like Summer. Highs will reach for the upper 80s. A cold front will deliver a few showers, but that looks to hold off until Tuesday morning.
