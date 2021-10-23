SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today ended up being a decent weather day with sun and some clouds, seasonably cool temps and only a light evening sprinkle for some. Clouds give way to clear skies overnight and the numbers drop quickly! How about 30s for most when you wake up on Sunday...
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County for Saturday night through Sunday morning…
Sunday remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds after the frosty start. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s once again ahead of a storm system that will bring increasing clouds later Sunday, and then rain overnight Sunday into the start of the work week.
A period of rain is looking likely to start Sunday night and early Monday morning along a warm front that will stay just south of western Mass. A second area of low pressure forms Monday evening along the mid-Atlantic coast and swings across southern New England, bringing back rain, some of which could be heavy and gusty wind Tuesday into Wednesday. The rain breaks Wednesday afternoon but some areas may see several inches of rain when it is all said and done. The rain breaks Wednesday afternoon but some areas may see several inches of rain when it is all said and done. Flooding could be a concern in spots
However, there looks to be a brief break in the rain on Thursday until more rain is possible with another storm arriving toward the end of the week, which my spill into Halloweekend although at this time, Halloween (Sunday) looks to remain dry.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.