SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold and frosty start this morning! It will be a bright start too with a bit of thin fog but clouds will be on the increase today.
High pressure is still in control so we should see a mainly dry day, however, as it moves east a southerly breeze will pick up. A warm front will come into southern New England by the afternoon with some patchy clouds and a shower or two. Temperatures climb to around 60 in the valley and into middle to upper 50s in the hill towns. Trick or treating weather looks good overall with patchy clouds, a spot shower and temps in the 50s. Most of the time it will be dry.
We begin November rather gray and wet. Our next storm system is on the way and tomorrow, a cold front will stall around our area-bringing in showers for the afternoon and evening. Temps are a tough call and will depend on where the front stalls-but highs are looking much cooler with temps staying in the 50s. It will be warmer to the south and cooler to the north.
A stronger area of low pressure will move up the stalled front and bring a good swath of rain to our area-possibly topping 2 inches along with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Rain may be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning then again late Friday into Friday night. It will become windy late Friday with gusts out of the south nearing 30mph. Saturday morning, wind may gust to 40mph briefly.
The wind shifts out of the northwest early Saturday as this system moves out. Cooler, drier air will push back into western Mass. It will still be near 60 Saturday afternoon followed by sunny, dry and cooler conditions for Sunday with highs in the 50's.
Today: Clouds & sun, breezy, mild. A few evening sprinkles. Highs: 55-62
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, milder. Lows: 44-50
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Highs: 50-60
