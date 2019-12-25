SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Santa had no weather issues last night as he made his way through Western Mass. and Christmas 2019 is looking pretty nice!
We will see a fair amount of sunshine today with temperatures reaching into the upper 30s and lower 40's. The wind will be rather light too. A few clouds will move in from time to time and tonight and tomorrow will feature more clouds than sun but we remain dry with temperatures again back near 40.
A weak system will move through on Friday and it may start as a bit of freezing rain in the hills leading to a few icy spots. Spotty showers are possible throughout the midday, though most of the day will remain dry.
Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend. It is looking very nice with more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Readings will come up into the middle 40's! Out next storm arrives Sunday afternoon or evening. This storm will track through the Midwest into Canada. We will be on the "mild" side of this storm so it is looking like mainly rain. The bulk of the rain will fall Sunday night into Monday morning. Cold air will try to drain in by Monday morning and may cause the rain to end as a mix or snow across Franklin County and points north and east. There may be a few leftover rain and snow showers on Monday but we are not expect much accumulation, at least in greater Springfield.
Tuesday, New Year's Eve looks dry and seasonable with temps in the 30's. So no snowstorms or Arctic out breaks are expect the rest of 2019.
