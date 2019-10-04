SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a windy Friday across western Mass! As high pressure continues to build in, wind will gradually lighten some after sunset, then lighten more overnight. By sunrise Saturday morning, wind should be calm-which will allow for widespread frost. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn!
- Frost Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 2am to 8am Saturday.
- A Freeze Warning for Berkshire County from midnight to 9am Saturday.
Saturday begins cold and frosty, but a beautiful day is on tap thanks to high pressure moving overhead. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the 50s to around 60 and a much lighter breeze. A perfect October day for travels or outdoor activities!
Clouds increase Saturday night as high pressure moves offshore and a southerly wind flow develops. Temperatures should return to the 30s and it may get frosty depending on the timing of clouds-but chances are low.
Sunday looks mainly dry, but an approaching cold front will keep skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm into the middle 60s for many. A spot shower is possible Sunday evening, but very hit or miss.
A cold front will approach slowly from the west on Monday. Timing for rain looks to be later in the afternoon and evening Monday, but the day should stay fairly cloudy. Expect a milder day with highs near 70 and dew points back to the low 60s along with a healthy breeze.
A soaking rain moves in Monday night and exits Tuesday morning, but could bring beneficial amounts. Strong high pressure returns for mid to late week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures!
