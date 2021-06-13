SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fantastic day outside today! Highs topped out in the low 80s for most under mainly sunny skies and low humidity. I hope everyone had the chance to spend at least part of it outside because some unsettled weather will be here by the time you wake up on Monday morning...
Clouds will filter in overnight and the some downpours and storms look to impact the Monday morning commute. While tomorrow may not be a total washout, scattered downpours and storms will be around through the day, with the steadiest of action being during the morning hours. This means that extra time may be needed to head to work and school. Locally heavy rainfall is possible which could cause some ponding on the roads and reduced visibility.
There looks to be another round of downpours/thunder possibly overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, then a break and one more chance for some PM storms Tuesday. Bottom line, both Monday and Tuesday look fairly unsettled unfortunately but there is good news to follow!
Seasonable and dry weather then finally arrives midweek on Wednesday and Thursday. We turn warmer on Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn breezy Saturday as our next cold front approaches along with our next possibility for showers and thunderstorms.
