SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be brisk and chilly as highs top out in the 40s to near 50. Clouds will mix with some sunshine with a more March-like feel instead of April. The wind will be gusty out of the northwest, up to 25 mph.
Under a clear sky and with a diminishing wind, temperatures will tumble into the 20s later tonight.
High pressure will give us a mostly sunny day tomorrow with just a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 50s by the end of the day. High clouds drift in during the afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy for Friday. A strong area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes and a warm front passes to the north. Friday looks mainly dry and mild with highs near 60. Rain looks to hold off for nearly all of Friday, until the late evening hours.
After the rain moves through Friday night, clouds will decrease Saturday morning. It will be breezy and mild with highs climbing to around 70! Saturday is definitely the pick of the weekend!
High clouds build into our area on Sunday as temperatures return to the 50s. Most of the weekend remains dry as rain holds off until late Sunday night or Monday with our next storm.
Although the weekend is looking good, Patriot's Day Monday is not. It looks like another stormy Marathon Monday with perhaps a soaking rain and a gusty breeze across much of southern New England. As of now, the highs for Monday remain a bit uncertain as the track of the storm will determine the temperatures. Still, expect a raw, rainy, and gray Monday. The storm will move out by Tuesday with a return to drier and milder conditions.
