SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The chilliest temperatures of the season are on tap tonight across western Mass! Frost Advisories have been issued for the Pioneer Valley-including central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. Berkshire county is also under the advisory through Thursday morning.
Light frost is possible in the pre-dawn hours Thursday as high pressure sits overhead, keeping conditions clear and very dry. Despite the dry air, fog is possible in the river valleys through sunrise and may be dense in spots.
Once the sun is up Thursday, we warm quickly with highs returning to around 70 in the afternoon under sunny skies. Thursday should be our final “mild” day for a while as a warming trend gets going for the weekend. However, high pressure will give us another chilly night tomorrow into Friday morning with upper 30s and low 40s.
An upper level ridge builds into New England Friday through the weekend with warmer temperatures. High temps should get to near 80 Friday, then lower to middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Dew points remain in the comfortable range Friday, then climb to around 60 over the weekend. We will feel humid Monday with dew points in the 60s and highs in the 80s ahead of a cold front.
We finally have a chance for a little rain, but unfortunately, it only looks like a little. A passing cold front will bring a chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. For now, only spotty showers are expected as most of the precip misses us to the north. We return to seasonable weather mid-week with another rain chance late Thursday.
