SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw some light rain earlier today with most picking up a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch. With low pressure and a cold front now to our east, skies continue to clear out and we’ve got a very nice evening on tap!
Temperatures fall steadily tonight with lows ending up in the upper 30s to low 40s for most. Skies stay clear into the first part of the overnight, then some scattered river valley fog and low clouds move in closer to sunrise.
A beautiful October weekend on tap for western Mass and most of New England! We have seasonably cool temperatures for western Mass this weekend with highs in the middle 60s Saturday and Sunday. We won’t be very breezy and we remain very dry with dew points in the 30s and 40s. Expect good sunshine both days, however an upper level disturbance will being some patchy clouds Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will feature a chilly morning with more upper 30s expected. We have good sunshine much of the day, but scattered clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front to our west and coastal low to our south. These two systems will move by on Monday, keeping skies mostly cloudy and temperatures a bit cool. Rain chances are low as we look to miss the coastal low and only see spotty showers from the front.
Dry air returns Tuesday and temperatures trend a bit warmer with upper 60s expected. More clouds move in Wednesday and we turn breezy ahead of low pressure and a strong cold front. Expect warm temps with highs in the lower 70s for many.
Scattered showers become possible Wednesday afternoon and night as the front swings through. Behind this system, we dry out for Thursday and Friday. Our air mass looks quite cool to end the week with highs in the 50s and a gusty breeze. We may see the coldest temps of the season by Friday night!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
