SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officially, Westover ARB picked up 0.48" of rain today before we started to see some gradual clearing. High pressure will build in overnight, allowing temperatures to fall quickly into the 40s.
It will be a chilly start tomorrow and there will be some patchy fog around too. The first day of The Big E is looking great! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs near 70. With a bit of a northeast breeze, it will feel on the cooler side.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a shower late on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70s. This system looks to move out for Sunday but it will be rather warm, however not to humid. Temperatures may reach into the low to mid 80s. Overall the first few days of The Big E are looking good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.