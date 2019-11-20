SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's cloudy, damp and cool this morning with pockets of drizzle and mist. In the hills, temperatures are near freezing so freezing drizzle or a few flakes are possible. There may be a few icy spots in the hills but most roads are just wet.
A weak coastal low will pass well out to sea today keeping us gray and chilly. We will see another cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and a light breeze. A few occasional rain or snow showers are possible as well. In general today is looking blah, for sure!
Good news for tomorrow, the sun will be back! In fact, tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week. Along with sunshine temperatures will reach into the upper 40s with a few towns touching 50. Clouds return tomorrow night and stick around Friday ahead of a cold front. Friday will be mild and breezy to start with wind out of the southwest. Temperatures will reach into the 50's. Scattered rain is expected in the afternoon and evening as the cold front passes. The wind will shift and temperatures will cool into the upper 30s by the evening. Although colder air moves in behind the front we are not expect Arctic cold like last weekend.
Our weekend forecast is coming a bit better into focus. Saturday is looking seasonable with temps in the 40's. We will likely start sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day ahead of approaching low pressure. A nor’easter is looking possible for Saturday night into Sunday with rain likely for most of sun. There's a chance that the precipitation may start as a wintry mix or ice in the hills before a change to rain. We are still a few days out, so we will watch closely and keep you posted, of course!
