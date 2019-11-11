SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not as cold out there this morning with temperatures in the 40's. Mainly cloudy skies are on tap for today with the chance for a few sprinkles here and there. The bulk of today will remain dry though. Highs will be seasonable with temperatures in the upper 40's to near 50. If you're heading to a Veterans Day parade or event you'll need the fall jacket but you can leave the umbrella at home.
Get ready, another Arctic blast is on the way starting tomorrow afternoon! Mid-winter cold is on the way with even a bit of snow/ice upon it's arrival. Light rain arrives tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40's, our ahead of Arctic cold. Rain will change to snow first in the hills by mid-morning then in the valley by late morning as the cold air rushes in! Snow/ice will be brief but it may lead to some icy spots and tricky travel tomorrow afternoon. The valley could see a coating to 1" with an 1" or 2" in the hills. Temperatures will plunge into the 20's by tomorrow evening with wind chills in the single digits! Sidewalks and untreated roads will be slick.
Temperatures will fall into the lower teens and even some single digits by Wednesday morning. Combine that witha breeze and it will feel like it's below zero!
Despite lots of sunshine temperatures on Wednesday will barely reach 30 and the wind will gust up to 35 mph. Wind chills will hover in the teens most of the day!
We remain cold Thursday but with less wind. Temperatures will start in the single digits and lower teens again Thursday morning but should bounce back into the middle and upper 30's in the afternoon. (Still 10 degrees below normal) A warm front will bring clouds and maybe a few few flurries in the afternoon and evening. There will be less wind so it will not feel quite as harsh.
We bounce back into the 40s on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Another shot of cold arrives on Saturday dropping high temperatures back down into the 30's. We should bounce back by Sunday with temps in the 40s. Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry.
