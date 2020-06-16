SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool, comfortable start with temps in the 40's and lower 50's Sunshine will prevail today with highs in the upper 70's. The wind will be light and humidity levels will be low, another beauty.
Temperatures will steadily climb this week as high pressure moves southeast and off the coast. Our winds will shift out of the southwest, which helps to bring high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week.
Our stretch of dry weather will continue throughout the week with almost no rain chances through at least Saturday. Late in the week, as temperatures turn warm, humidity levels will also be on the rise.
Our rain chances increase Sunday as a front approaches. At the moment, any rain chances for Sunday and Monday look to be isolated and not amounting to much.
The newest drought monitor will come Thursday morning. Don't be surprised to see the 'abnormally dry' conditions across western Mass to worsen.
