SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front moved through overnight and now it is feeling more spring-like out there this morning. Temperatures are in the 50's but dew points have crashed into the 30's.
A few clouds will be around this morning but today will end up mostly sunny. It will be windy and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's along with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The breeze will diminish this evening setting us up for a cool night. Overnight lows will be down into the lower 40's under a clear sky.
Tomorrow is looking very nice with more sunshine, less wind and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach into the lower 70's, a nearly perfect day.
A weak warm front will move on Thursday with an early morning shower. It will become a bit muggy behind the front then clouds will build back in during the afternoon ahead of next system, which will be quick moving. This system will bring showers or period of rain Thursday night and overnight but should clear out by Friday morning. Friday looks dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs again around 70.
We will start seasonable Saturday with sun and clouds. A cold front will bring a few showers Saturday night, then we go dry for Sunday and for most of Memorial Day with highs around 80 both days. There my be a few showers late on Memorial Day but so far so good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.