SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Tonight, skies will clear out and wind may lighten for a few hours. After midnight, wind will pick up again from the northwest and gusts may near 40mph at times. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties from 2am to 8am Thursday morning. Wind gusts in Berkshire County may top 50mph in the highest terrain.
A Freeze Warning has also been issued for Hampden and central/eastern Hampshire counties for temperatures falling into the low 30s. Everyone else in western Mass has already seen a wide spread freeze-so this will bring an official end to the growing season.
Thursday begins cold, dry and windy with temperatures near 30 degrees and wind chills in the 20s for the valley, teens for the hill towns. We will see abundant sunshine at least, but the day remains brisk and well below-normal for temperatures. Wind becomes lighter Thursday night, which may help temperatures fall into the 20s for Friday morning.
Our weather pattern remains the same over the next week with a few milder days, followed by a front, then a shot of cold air. We end the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures Friday, but a front will bring more clouds and a chance for showers Saturday. We turn breezy and cooler Sunday behind the front and get cold again Sunday night into Monday. Temps look to come up again mid-week, then fall for the end of next week.
Tonight: An early shower then clearing, windy and cold. Lows: 26-30
Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cold! Wind chills in the 30s. Highs: 39-45
Friday: Sunshine with PM high clouds. Highs: 55-60
