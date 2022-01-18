SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold and blustery Tuesday across the region with below normal temperatures and wind gusts topping 30-40mph at times!
Wind will gradually subside tonight, becoming light and variable after midnight. With clear skies in place, temperatures drop quickly, falling back to the single digits overnight. High clouds begin moving in overnight ahead of an approaching warm front.
A cloudier, blustery day on tap Wednesday as high pressure sits offshore and a cold front and low approach from the west. This time, wind will be out of the southwest and gusts may again top 30mph at times. With the southerly flow, temperatures will moderate quickly with highs reaching upper 30s to low 40s in most spots. Our weather looks dry with a good amount of clouds around, but a cold front will bring a chance for light snow overnight into Thursday morning.
A cold front moves across southern New England late Wednesday night with a weak wave of low pressure developing along it to our south. This wave will bring a swath of snow to areas mostly south of the Mass Pike to the coast. Not much snow is expected, but a dusting to 1” could fall in Hampden County and 1-2 inches are possible in southern Connecticut to southeast Mass. This may cause slick conditions for Thursday morning travel.
High pressure will build Thursday afternoon, ushering in a much colder air mass for the end of the week. Wind won’t be as much of an issue, with only lighter to moderate breezes expected. Temperatures fall to around 0 by Friday morning and we end the week with some sun and highs in the teens.
We continue to monitor the potential for a coastal storm this weekend. The forecast trend is for most of the heavier precipitation to remain either offshore or to our southeast. Some light snow or snow showers look possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but chances for a big snowfall look pretty slim. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly into early next week.
