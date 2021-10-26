SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong low pressure is spinning well offshore today, but will shift westward tonight over Nantucket. Rain will continue, mostly light across western Mass with an additional half inch to 1 inch expected through Wednesday morning. Wind will also increase tonight and overnight with peak gusts coming before sunrise.
While all advisories and warnings for high wind remain east of western Mass, we will see get some healthy gusts to 40 or 50mph overnight along with a steady breeze of 20-30mph. This may cause some isolated tree damage and power outages.
The nor’easter will turn south, then east early Wednesday and begin departing, which will allow showers to taper off in the morning. We keep a gusty breeze throughout the day with occasional gusts to 30-40mph out of the north-northeast. Temperatures will be seasonably cool under cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
High pressure across Canada will build into New England Thursday, giving us one nice day this week. Temperatures climb to around 60 under a mostly sunny sky and breezes get lighter and continue out of the east-northeast as the coastal low continues moving out to sea.
Our next storm system will be moving across the Plains Thursday and moving toward the Northeast on Friday. We look to start off cold Friday morning with a quick increase in clouds as the storm advances. Most of the day looks dry with skies becoming cloudy, then rain arrives Friday night. Periods of rain continue Saturday with an early estimate of 1-2 inches possible, which may lead to minor street flooding. This storm shouldn’t be as strong, so while it may be breezy, damaging wind is not expected. Clouds linger Halloween day with a spot shower around, then some clearing and cool temps are on tap for Halloween night.
