SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another hot and humid day is heading our way tomorrow, though an approaching front may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm. We may see a better chance for showers and storms later in the week.
The worst of the heat and humidity will continue into tomorrow with heat indices reaching near 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are up for Berkshire county as well as central and eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8pm on Monday. In addition an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone has been issued for all of Hampden county, as well as central and eastern Hampshire county until 11pm this evening. A mild and muggy night is on the way with lows falling back into the lower and middle 70s. Under a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow highs will top out in the lower 90s. There will be the slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesdsay will become a little less humid but stil warm with highs in the upper 80s. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Drier air should move in for the end of the week heading into next weekend.
