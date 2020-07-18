SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hot and humid weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend and linger into the start of the work week. The peak of the heat and humidity will come Sunday and Monday when heat index values will approach or exceed 100°.
A subtropical ridge builds from the central US into the Northeast, bringing temperatures into the middle 90s on Sunday and the lower 90s on Monday. The worst of the heat and humidity will be on Sunday and Monday, with heat indices reaching near 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are up for Berkshire county as well as central and eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 11am Sunday until 8pm on Monday. In addition an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone has been issued for all of Hampden county, as well as central and eastern Hampshire county from 11am Sunday morning until 11pm Sunday night. The remainder of the weekend will remain dry but there will be the chance for some showers and thunderstorms as we head into Monday afternoon.
The stretch of heat will continue into next week. At the moment, Springfield has seven 90°+ days, and it's possible we could double that number by the time the heat diminishes.
Tuesdsay looks like another hot and humid, but dry day, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to uper 80s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.